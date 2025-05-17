Committed to complete pending work left behind by previous regime: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi is committed to complete the pending work left behind by the previous regime in the public interest, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Inaugurating work for laying of water pipeline in her Shalimarbagh constituency, Gupta said that all the incompleted development work that were started during previous AAP government will be completed in a transparent manner.

"Our priority is that public work should not stop. We are presently busy with clearing liabilities of the previous government like the incompleted work and pending dues," Gupta said.

She said a scheme for providing grant to senior citizens associations was stopped by the AAP government, that is being revived by her government which is arranging to pay their dues.

She said that in the first phase of development work in Shalimarbagh, water and sewer lines are being laid and repaired in various residential blocks and in the next phase, damaged roads and streets will be repaired and relaid.