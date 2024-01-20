Commissioner of MCD not de-sealing shops under pressure from Central govt, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised allegations against the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), accusing him of refusing to de-seal shops in the city, allegedly under pressure from the BJP-led Central government.



During a press conference on Friday, senior AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi contended that despite orders from the Supreme Court’s judicial committee and a resolution passed in the MCD House, the Commissioner is adamantly resisting de-sealing actions.

Bharadwaj, asserted, “Commissioner not considering orders by Supreme Court’s judicial committee and MCD house to de-seal shops.” He highlighted that shops in prominent markets, including Defence Colony, Rajinder Nagar, GK, Green Park, Hauz Khas, and South Ex, have remained sealed since 2017, leading to substantial unemployment.

Bharadwaj emphasised that the Commissioner’s actions contradicted the Supreme Court’s judicial committee, which declared sealing unlawful on December 18, 2023. He mentioned, “Officers are immediately suspended for minor mistakes, but here, despite

taking hundreds of crores

from shopkeepers, no action is being taken.”

Atishi pointed out the impact of amendments in the MCD Act, stating, “Due to amendments in MCD Act, the commissioner is not following orders from the AAP government, while BJP’s orders are being entertained.” She alleged that the BJP, anticipating a loss in MCD elections, amended the act to maintain control over MCD’s power.

The AAP leaders accused the BJP-led MCD of sealing shops based on the Supreme Court’s monitoring committee’s recommendation. However, when the judicial committee ordered de-sealing, the Commissioner reportedly refused to comply. Atishi asserted, “Shops are not being de-sealed because BJP wants to make ‘recovery’ from traders for financial gains.”

Furthermore, expressing solidarity with traders, Atishi declared, “AAP government stands with traders, and it will continue to fight for their rights from streets to courts.” The party vowed to advocate for the rights of businesses and traders, standing against what they perceive as undue pressure and interference in MCD affairs.

The allegations underscore a contentious situation where legal orders are met with resistance, leading to broader implications for the trading community in Delhi.

As the standoff continues, the AAP is positioning

itself as a champion for the rights of shopkeepers, promising to navigate the issue both within the judicial system and on the streets.