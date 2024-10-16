Commercial vehicle driver fatally stabbed, 6 detained

NEW DELHI: A driver of a commercial vehicle was fatally stabbed by six boys following a quarrel late on the night of Tuesday, in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri area.

The police alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Vikaspuri Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay, son of Joginder, resident of Indira Camp jhuggi.

According to the police reports, the incident occurred around 10:45-11:00 pm, when a PCR call alerted the authorities to the stabbing.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by the police. However, he was declared dead on arrival, sparking a murder investigation.

The victim Sanjay, who worked as a driver of a commercial vehicle, was reportedly out with his friend Manish when the fatal altercation took place. A group of local residents confronted Sanjay and Manish during their walk in the area. A quarrel soon escalated into a physical attack, where Sanjay was brutally beaten and stabbed by the group. His friend Manish, however, managed to flee the scene, escaping the violence.

Vikaspuri police launched an immediate probe into the matter. Investigations revealed that tensions had been simmering between Sanjay and a group of locals for some time.

A previous dispute had taken place between them just a few days earlier, which had led to police intervention at the time. However, it appears that the other party continued to harbor a grudge, leading to this violent escalation.

“Preventive action had been taken during the initial incident, but it had not sufficed to resolve the underlying tension between the two groups” a senior police official said.

The violent reprisal left Sanjay gravely injured and ultimately claimed his life, despite the swift response of the PCR unit in transporting him to the hospital. Six individuals suspected of involvement in the attack have since been detained by the police for questioning.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that some suspects are from the same locality as Sanjay and were involved in a prior dispute. The police are gathering information on the motive behind the attack and piecing together the events leading to the murder, which has been officially registered.

Authorities are tracing the suspects’ movements on the night of the incident to establish their roles in the stabbing. Manish, the friend who escaped, has been asked to provide a statement that could offer more insight into

the situation.