Commercial LPG quota jumps from 20% to 50%

New Delhi: The Delhi government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of average daily consumption, raising the supply from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day. The move follows directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and aims to ensure uninterrupted supply across key sectors.



Announcing the decision, Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the enhanced allocation will benefit essential services, hotels, restaurants, industries, and migrant workers. He assured residents that the situation remains stable and urged people not to pay heed to rumours of shortages.

“We thank the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji for this timely increase to 50 per cent allocation. Thanks to his proactive support, Delhiites will face no hurdles in commercial LPG supply,” Sirsa said.

Under the revised distribution policy, the 4,500 cylinders are being allocated across seven priority categories. The largest share, 3,375 cylinders (75 per cent), has been earmarked for hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units, and dairies. Essential services such as hospitals, educational institutions, transport hubs, and government establishments will receive 225 cylinders each (5 per cent each category).

Migrant workers have also been provided relief, with a dedicated allocation of 684 small (5 kg) cylinders per day under a protected quota.

To prevent hoarding and black marketing, the government has deployed 70 enforcement teams across the city. Officials said strict action will be taken against violators under relevant laws, including the Essential Commodities Act.

“The situation is fully under control. Supplies are normal and flowing smoothly. I request people not to believe or spread baseless rumours,” Sirsa added.

The government said it is working in close coordination with oil marketing companies and monitoring supply regularly to ensure fairness and transparency in distribution.