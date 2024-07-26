Commence ‘Gram Parikrama Abhiyan’: Delhi BJP to workers

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva addressed the executive meeting of the Delhi Kisan Morcha of the BJP, along with Union Minister of State, Harsh Malhotra and MP Yogendra Chandolia. Sachdeva implored all Kisan Morcha workers and officials to raise awareness in the rural areas in Delhi, on the public welfare schemes established the the Central government.



Sachdeva claimed that to benefit the rural areas in a significant manner the BJP has to win all 23 seats from all the 23 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. He directed workers to commence the ‘Gram Parikrama Abhiyan’ and visit every booth in every village to raise awareness and public relations.

Sachdeva said, “It is quite shameful for the country’s capital that there is a government here which does not even give farmers the status of farmers. The farmers here pay tax even on buying tractors and other agricultural equipment.”

Chandolia said, “Kejriwal’s government has ruined Delhi, all development work has come to a standstill here. Now the public wants freedom from the Kejriwal government. We have to fight the upcoming Assembly elections with full preparation. He said that the farmers in Delhi are today fighting with the state government for their own rights.”

The Delhi BJP president alleged that if BJP comes to power in Delhi it will restore the status of farmers and facilitate them benefiting from the schemes proposed by the central government. He claimed that along with the difficulties faced by the farmers the BJP would also resolve issues regarding amendment in land laws, electricity connections, expensive agricultural fertilisers and the unavailability of tractors. Harsh Malhotra proposed discipline and unity as means to win the Assembly elections and said, “Go to every booth, go to every village and make people aware of all the schemes of the central government.”