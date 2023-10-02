‘Colors of Music’ piano concert dedicated to Delhi Police martyrs

New Delhi: The annual ‘Colors of Music’ concert of pianist Ankita Kumar’s piano academy, dedicated to the martyrs of Delhi Police, took place at Alliance Francaise here on Saturday.



The students of Ankita’s piano academy played a range of songs as a musical tribute to the fallen heroes of the Delhi Police. Ranjana Kumari, Director,Centre for Social Research presided over as chief guest.

Representing the Delhi Police was First Lady of the force Ritu Arora. Other eminent personalities present were Neeraj Kumar, former Commissioner of Police, Delhi, journalist Tarun Nangia and Sudhindra Bhadoria, BSP leader and social activist.

The show started with Ankita invoking the gods with Jaago Mohan Pyaare on the piano. 12-year old Naysa Bhutoria then went on to play a French number Amelie while her seven-year-old sister Reya played London Bridge and Doe a Deer for an enthralled audience.

Seven-year-old Krivam Patil captivated the audience with his rendition of What a Wonderful World and Hrishik Malhotra sang the Sufi number Pasoori.

Twelve-year old Janaya Mehra came forward to pay her tribute despite her ill health with Tere Pyaar Mein while seven-year-old Dhvani paid her tribute on the violin with her mother Ankita by her side on the piano.

Senior students and eminent lawyer Neeha Nagpal, businesswoman Aarti Mehta, entrepreneur Rekha Gupta and fashion designer Manjari Jain also played soulful tunes at the event.

“The piano is not just about playing the keys but also about touching hearts,” said Ranjana Kumari as she lauded the efforts of the participants.

She congratulated the students of the piano academy for their stupendous performance and appreciated the rare gesture of celebrating the lives of the fallen heroes of the Delhi Police.

Ritu Arora, wife of the Commissioner of Police, reminded the audience of the supreme sacrifice of Delhi Police martyrs. She said that the police personnel are always overlooked despite their supreme sacrifice and few people know that last year alone 25 policemen and women sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

She greatly appreciated the students’ musical journey and blessed Ankita for her future endeavours.