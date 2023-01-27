College student held for harassing & threatening 14-yr-old on Instagram

New Delhi: A 17-year-old college student has been apprehended for allegedly stalking a girl he befriended on Instagram and pressuring her to send him nude photos with the threat of circulating her already available private pictures on social media, police said

on Friday.

It has also been alleged that the accused, who is pursuing his graduation from the School of Open Learning here, accosted her and demanded sexual favours.

Upon checking the accused’s phone, it was revealed that he was harassing other girls using the same modus operandi, police

claimed.

According to them, he had forced his parents to buy him an iPhone which he used to show off to these girls. The accused was apprehended on

January 26.

The matter came to light when the victim’s father complained to police on January 25 that his 14-year-old daughter shared her photos and videos with someone through Instagram chats and he feared that those videos might get circulated.

However, he was initially reluctant to initiate legal action and as such both the victim and her father were counselled, police said.

The victim disclosed that she had shared her private pictures and video with a friend on Instagram who was pressurising her to start inappropriate chats and send him more such photos,

police said.

Based on the girl’s statement, a case was registered, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that during the investigation, it was found that the SIM card to which the IP address of the accused was registered belonged to a 50-year-old man.