College accountant held for siphoning off Rs 7.46 lakh worth of students’ fees

FARIDABAD: The accountant of a college here was arrested for embezzling Rs 7.46 lakh worth students’ fees,

police said.

The accused accountant, identified as Dharmnishth Patel from Devkali in Uttar Pradesh, was produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, they said.

Police said an FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Amit Kumar, chairman of CBS College of Pharmacy and Technology in Immamuddinpur

in Tigaon area.

According to the complaint, the accountant collected fees from students and gave receipts of payment but did not deposit the money in the college account. The matter came to light when the college fee register and online payment records mismatched.

Following the complaint, Patel was arrested on Sunday. During interrogation, he admitted to misusing students’ fees to cover losses from online gaming. Employed as an accountant for just six months, he has been remanded

to judicial custody.