Cold winds from northern hills bring temperature dip to Delhi-NCR: IMD

New Delhi: A sudden dip in temperatures has been observed across Delhi-NCR as snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir continues to impact weather conditions in the plains. The cold weather has returned to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with light rain and strong winds making mornings and evenings noticeably cooler.

Delhi also experienced a windy day on March 5, with gusts reaching up to 30 kmph. “The daytime temperature recorded a high of 25°C, which is 2.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 11.8°C,” the IMD reported. Strong winds from the northwest are expected on Thursday morning, with speeds between 14-18 kmph, gradually decreasing in the afternoon.

Private forecaster Skymet added that “the wind speed will decrease from Friday, and temperatures will start rising gradually.”

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on March 5, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 119, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, while levels between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘poor.’

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the recent snowfall in the mountains is affecting the capital, leading to light drizzle and cold winds. “The weather will be slightly cooler on March 4, with the minimum temperature expected to fall and the maximum temperature hovering around 27°C,” the IMD stated. The sun is expected to shine during the day, but the weather may feel overcast.

Delhi temperature is predicted to range between 14°C and 29°C, with a possibility of further changes on March 6 as strong winds continue. “Throughout the week, Delhi-NCR will experience mixed weather conditions, including light rain, drizzle, strong winds, and fog,” the IMD added. Light fog is also expected on March 6 and 7.

Delhi had already seen cloudy skies with light rain on March 3, with temperatures ranging between 17°C and 28°C. The IMD has forecast strong winds for the next two days, with wind speeds decreasing gradually after Thursday.

Meanwhile, the national weather update indicates that an ‘Orange’ alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rain, snowfall, and the risk of thunderstorms. Travelers and locals have been advised to exercise caution.

Some regions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to see rain on March 4, with fluctuating temperatures in cities like Patna. Kumar Gaurav, a scientist at the Patna Meteorological Center, stated, “Strong winds will continue in the afternoon, but the weather will remain dry in Bihar for now. However, rain is expected to return in the coming days.”

In Rajasthan, temperatures are expected to rise, indicating an early onset of summer.

The IMD predicts a hotter-than-usual March, with most regions seeing above-normal temperatures, except parts of the south. February 2025 was the hottest since 1901 at 22.04°C. While heat may affect crops, 60 per cent of India’s wheat is heat-resistant.