Cold wave: Winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

New Delhi: In response to the prevailing extreme cold weather and a yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Delhi government has extended the winter break for primary schools up to Class 5.



The initial order had already extended the break until January 10 for all government-aided and private schools in Delhi due to the severe cold wave.

Delhi Education minister Atishi announced, “Primary schools of Delhi, i.e., up to Class 5th, will remain closed for another week. Schools will reopen for Class 6th upwards, but clear instructions have been given to schools to not function before 8 am and after 5 pm”.

The Delhi government has also urged schools to organise online classes for primary students during the extended closure.

The Department of Education (DoE) clarified the reversal of an earlier directive about the extension of winter vacation, stating that the initial order was issued by mistake, and a decision on the matter was meant to be reached on January 8.

The Head of Schools (HoS) was instructed to “communicate the changes promptly through various channels to inform students, parents, and staff members.”

“13th and 14th January being Second Saturday and Sunday respectively, the students of Primary classes will join back school in physical mode on 15.01.2024 (Monday),” the notice read.

The decision comes on the heels of overcast and foggy conditions on January 6, with the highest temperature reaching 15.2 degrees Celsius and an early morning low of 8.9 degrees. The Delhi government had previously initiated an early winter break in November due to severe air pollution, rescheduling the break from November 9-18.