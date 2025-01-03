Cold day in Delhi for fourth successive day

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced its fourth consecutive cold day on Thursday, with the maximum temperature at 16.2°C, 3.1°C below normal, and visibility dropping to less than 50 metres in some areas. A “cold day” occurs when the minimum temperature is below 10°C, and the maximum is at least 4.5°C below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that visibility fell to zero in Ayanagar and Palam early in the morning, while Safdarjung recorded 200 metres. Relative humidity ranged between 80 and 100 per cent

throughout the day.

Friday is expected to see partly cloudy skies, moderate fog in most areas, and dense fog in isolated pockets. The city’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 318, according to CPCB.