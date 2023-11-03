Coding talent: DoE holds Delhi Hackathon for Class 9-12 pupils

New Delhi: In an effort to foster coding talent and healthy competition among young minds, the Directorate of Education (DoE), in partnership with IIT Delhi, IIIFC, and Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence, is hosting the Delhi Hackathon.



This competition is open to students from all schools in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) in classes 9 to 12. The culminating event for this hackathon is scheduled for January 31.

“The themes of the competition revolve around contemporary topics, addressing issues such as waste management, sustainability, hyperlocal career opportunities, equity, and access,” the circular mentioned.

“Participation is open to students from various types of schools, including government, government-aided, and unaided institutions. To compete, students must form teams consisting of 2-3 members from the same school, and they should be currently enrolled in grades IX to XII,” it added.

The hackathon features two clusters, a junior cluster for students in classes 9th and 10th, and a senior cluster for those in classes 11th and 12th.

The competition consists of three rounds, a screening round, the hackathon, and a grand finale. In the screening round, participants engage in competitive programming, solving computational problems with specified time constraints. These problems typically require the creation of efficient computer programs to address algorithmic or mathematical challenges. These rounds will be conducted in the computer labs of ASoSE schools.

Round two involves generating solutions for a specific problem statement, released one day prior to the grand finale.

The Delhi Hackathon aims to provide a platform for young, aspiring coders to

showcase their abilities and collaborate with peers in a competitive yet constructive environment.