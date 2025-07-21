Coconut vendor brandishes a knife at Congress leader over parking dispute

NEW DELHI: A coconut seller allegedly brandished a knife to Congress leader and former international wrestling player during a parking dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka, an official said on Monday.

A call regarding the alleged incident was received on July 19 at 8.47 pm at the Bindapur police station, he said, adding that the victim has been identified as Razia Bano, a former international wrestling player who currently serves as the women district Congress president in Haryana’s Nuh. Her husband is a head constable in the Haryana Police.

“A PCR call was received regarding a man, identified as Ankit (20), allegedly arguing with a woman and brandishing a knife. The incident occurred when Razia parked her scooty near a coconut cart run by Ankit,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in an official statement. According to her statement, Ankit objected to where she parked her vehicle and asked her to move it. This led to a heated argument, during which he allegedly threatened her while holding a knife used for cutting coconuts.

However, no physical injury was caused, and the altercation did not escalate further. The accused was booked under

preventive action.