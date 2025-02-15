Cocaine worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, 2 arrested

NEW DELHI: Cocaine worth 1.5 crore has been seized and an African national among two drug peddlers arrested in Delhi, police said on Friday.

Yao, a 40-year-old African national, and Bihar native Bikas (23) were arrested and 141.9 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore recovered from

their possession, they said.

“Both were actively supplying cocaine across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The arrests were made near Bhikaji Cama Place following a tip-off,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Akanksha Yadav said.

She further said that a trap was laid, and they were apprehended near a bus stop on ring road. Upon searching them, team recovered the cocaine from their possession. An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched.

Yao arrived in India on a tourist visa in 2018 but stayed illegally, shifting from small-scale cocaine sales to large-scale trafficking. After meeting Bikas in Bhondsi jail, they expanded operations—Bikas handled reconnaissance, while Yao managed

distribution, police said.