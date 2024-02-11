Coaching by top players at DDA sports complexes

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced coaching by renowned sportspersons in various sports disciplines at its sports complexes.

DDA operates 16 Sports Complexes with state-of-the art facilities for Aerobics, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Dance, Football, Gymnastic, Karate, Martial Arts, Muay Thai, Shooting, Skating, Squash, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Yoga, Golf, etc.

All facilities are managed by professionals for running and operations of these complexes. The coaching facility is structured and well laid out to ensure the students are able to perform to the required standards and excel as time progresses. The facilities are available to the general public: both members and non-members of the sports complexes.

These facilities are also available to students on payment of nominal charges. Children from the Economically Weaker Sections of society can avail the coaching facilities for free.