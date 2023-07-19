CNG station staff, 3 others arrested for robbing Rs 9L from station

Gurugram: A CNG station attendant and three others were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 9 lakh belonging to the station, police said.



Last Monday, three bike-borne men robbed over Rs 9 lakh from two CNG station employees who were carrying the cash amount to deposit them at the company’s main office.

One of these two employees — Sahil Patel (19) — allegedly hatched the plan to rob the CNG station’s cash amount along with three other accomplices, they said. All four accused were arrested from Prempuri colony in Jharsa area on Monday night and are currently being interrogated, they said.

Police have recovered Rs 9,05,670 Rs 30,000 less than the looted amount a stolen bike that was used in the crime, a country-made pistol and two cartridges from their possession.

According to police, the accused were identified as Sahil Patel alias Janardan, his friends Sumit alias Robin (23), Vivek alias Candy (21) and Sameer alias Khan (20).