CM’s promise of 24-hour water supply a bluff, says BJP

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday said that the Kejriwal government’s promise of a 24-hour water supply to Delhi has now proved to be another bluff.



“Even when Kejriwal made this promise, he knew it was not possible due to scarcity of water in Delhi. But

he promised it anyway, just as he made other false promises and bluffs, to win the election,” Leader of Opposition in

Delhi Assemly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said in a press conference.

No immediate reaction was available from AAP government on the allegation.

Chief Minister on Sunday urged the Centre to provide 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Delhi saying it will help ensure round-the-clock water supply to the city households.

Delhi’s requirement of water was fixed by the Centre and other agencies way back in 1997-98 when its population was 80 lakh, and the same amount of water was being supplied to the city even though its population reached around 2.5 crore, he had said.

Bidhuri in the press conference said the central government has no source of water, and Kejriwal is only trying to create an “illusion” and mislead people into believing that it was because of the centre they were not getting water round-the-clock.

In the last eight years, the demand for water in Delhi has increased to 2,200 MGD but only 900 MGD of water is locally sourced, he said.

“The Delhi government failed to take any steps to increase the water supply. All schemes made or announced by it have proved to be hollow promises,” he charged.