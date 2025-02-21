CM’s new Delhi team — Giant killer, dentist, Sikh stalwart...

New Delhi: On Thursday, Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took the oath of office, alongside key leaders of the BJP who are now part of her Cabinet. The ceremony, held at the historic Ramlila Maidan, saw several prominent leaders taking office. Here is a look at the profiles of these new ministers.

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma (46), is a prominent BJP leader who made headlines by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency during the Delhi Assembly elections. Verma’s victory was considered a major upset for AAP, as Kejriwal had held the seat for nearly a decade. Parvesh is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma and has a strong political lineage. Known for his deep grassroots support, Verma has focused his campaigns on providing better infrastructure, housing for slum dwellers, and ensuring a smog-free Delhi. His victory is seen as the culmination of years of political groundwork, particularly among the Jat community, which he has strong ties with. A former Member of Parliament for West Delhi, Verma is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Delhi politics.

Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood (47) is a veteran BJP leader with significant experience in Delhi’s political landscape. He secured a commanding victory from Janakpuri, defeating AAP’s Parveen Kumar by over 18,000 votes. Sood has been an integral part of the BJP’s organizational efforts in Delhi and across India, having held key positions such as the general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and more recently serving as BJP’s co-in charge for Jammu and Kashmir. With a strong organizational background and leadership experience, Sood has played a crucial role in the BJP’s national expansion. His experience in local governance, particularly in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, makes him a valuable asset in the new Cabinet.

Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra (44) is a controversial but influential leader in Delhi’s political sphere. After serving as the water resources minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, Mishra was expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party in 2017 following accusations of corruption against Kejriwal. Mishra then joined the BJP and became a vocal critic of his former party. He won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections by a significant margin, marking his return to the political scene. Known for his combative nature, Mishra has often courted controversy with his provocative speeches. Despite facing criticism, his rise in the BJP is seen as part of the party’s strategy to consolidate support among those critical of the AAP’s governance.

Pankaj Singh

Pankaj Singh (42) is a rising leader in the BJP, known for his focus on community development and welfare. A dentist by profession, he has been active in Delhi’s political scene for several years, serving in various roles within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Singh, who comes from a Purvanchali background, has a strong political base among the community in Delhi. He won the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections from a fiercely contested seat, defeating AAP’s Mahinder Yadav by nearly 13,000

votes. Singh’s clean image and strong community ties have made him a significant political figure, and he is expected to contribute to the BJP’s efforts to broaden its base in Delhi.

Ravinder Indraj Singh

Ravinder Indraj Singh (45) is a newer face in the Delhi BJP, contesting from the Patparganj constituency. This seat was previously held by AAP’s Manish Sisodia, who is now contesting from Jangpura. Singh’s candidacy reflects the BJP’s effort to expand its presence in constituencies traditionally dominated by AAP. Aside from his political acumen, Singh’s rise is significant due to his background as a Dalit leader, a group that plays a pivotal role in shaping the electoral outcomes in many parts of Delhi. By elevating Singh, the BJP aims to bolster its appeal among Dalit communities, which are crucial to the party’s strategy in Delhi. Singh’s political career, although still emerging, has already made waves, with his candidacy signaling the BJP’s intention to balance caste representation within the cabinet. His selection highlights the party’s focus on inclusivity and caste-based representation, an essential factor in the national capital’s complex political landscape.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (52) is a well-known figure among the Sikh community in Delhi. He was previously the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), a position that gave him significant influence among Sikhs in the capital. Sirsa joined the BJP in 2021 after a long association with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He contested the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajouri Garden and won decisively, defeating AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela by over 18,000 votes. Sirsa’s elevation to the Delhi Cabinet is seen as a strategic move by

the BJP to strengthen its Sikh representation in Delhi, which is seen as critical for the party’s future prospects, especially in the context of the ongoing political developments

in Punjab.