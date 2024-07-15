CM’s health condition worrying: AAP

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi has raised serious concerns over the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the BJP is orchestrating a “sinister plot” to jeopardise his well-being through politically motivated actions. Following Kejriwal’s recent bail from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in what AAP calls a fabricated case, he was arrested again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), prompting fears for his health in Tihar jail.



Atishi stated, “The BJP knew that after the trial court, Arvind Kejriwal would get bail from the Supreme Court too, so they got him arrested in CBI’s fake case.” She expressed alarm over Kejriwal’s declining medical condition, revealing that his blood sugar levels have plummeted below 50 multiple times during the night. “Such a drop in sugar level can lead to brain stroke and coma,” Atishi warned, emphasizing the dangerous nature of hypoglycaemia.

The Delhi Minister characterized these actions as part of a broader strategy reminiscent of dictatorial regimes, stating, “Dictators try to kill their opponents by harming their health, same is happening with Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar today.” Atishi directly attributed responsibility for any adverse health outcomes to the BJP, declaring, “If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal in jail, the BJP will be responsible for it.”

At the press conference, health experts Dr. Sandeep Kumar and Dr. Nimmi Rastogi corroborated Atishi’s claims, stressing that a sugar level below 50 poses a “red alert” for any patient. Dr. Rastogi warned, “If the sugar level goes below 50, the patient can die within just 20 to 30 minutes,” highlighting the severity of the situation facing Kejriwal. Atishi recounted how Kejriwal’s condition has been further exacerbated by a lack of medical supervision in jail, noting that he has lost 8.5 kg since March 21. “The day ED arrested him, his weight was 70 kg, and now he is 61.5 kg. Such rapid and unexplained weight loss is a sign of precarious diseases,” she stated. Describing the BJP’s actions as more than just an attempt to imprison Kejriwal, Atishi accused the party of trying to harm his health intentionally. “This has happened again and again in history, how dictators put their opposition leaders in jail and try to take their lives,” she asserted. Kejriwal’s health struggles have raised significant concerns, especially given his long-standing battle with diabetes. Atishi stated, “Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from acute diabetes for 30 years.” She added that his health condition necessitates immediate and consistent medical attention, which she claims has been denied in jail.

Dr. Nimmi Rastogi emphasized the need for proper care, asserting, “In such a situation, if the patient does not get a proper diet, or medicine and is also stressed, then it can prove to be very fatal.” In light of these events, Atishi implored the BJP to reconsider their actions, declaring, “If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal’s health, not only this country but even God will not forgive them.”

As the situation unfolds, the AAP continues to call for immediate intervention to ensure Kejriwal’s health is safeguarded, emphasising that the current crisis reflects broader issues of political power struggles affecting public servants in India.