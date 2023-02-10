CM’s efforts lead to regularisation of 4,500 RMR employees of NDMC

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister approved the file to regularise 4,500 RMR employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) after the constant endeavours of CM Arvind Kejriwal who kept urging the Central government to approve the file.



The jobs of about 4,500 RMR employees and doctors of NDMC have finally been regularised. The NDMC passed a proposal to regularise these jobs in 2019, and a proposal was sent to the Union Home Ministry. Kejriwal had written three letters to the MHA seeking approval which came in on Thursday.

“The lives of thousands of these people will change with a permanent job. The work of governments is to take care of their employees and the public. I am thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for regularising the jobs of these employees,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Delhi CM had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging his department to regularise around 4,500 employees of NDMC. The CM had urged the Union Home Ministry to approve the Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for the grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of NDMC.

He also pointed out that the proposal for approval of the draft Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC had been sent to the MHA on September 25, 2020, after the approval from NDMC Council in its meeting on August 4, 2020. He reminded Shah that the NDMC had also written a letter to the Union Home Ministry and answered the queries raised by the department on the matter and that the NDMC wrote another letter as a reminder on November 23, 2022, but no action had been taken by the Union Home Ministry on the matter.