CM’s daily routine — wake-up call at 6:30 am, dal-sabzi for lunch & dinner

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, found himself behind bars after a city court remanded him to judicial custody until April 15. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the now scrapped excise policy.



Kejriwal is currently housed in Jail Number 2 of Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where he will remain in isolation. This development follows the recent transfer of AAP MP Sanjay Singh to jail number five, both implicated in the excise policy controversy.

Kejriwal’s daily routine within the prison is regimented. His day begins at 6:30 am with tea and breakfast consisting of bread slices. Lunch is served early between 10:30 and 11 am, comprising dal, sabzi, and a choice of rotis or rice.

After lunch, inmates are confined to their cells from noon until 3 pm. A light snack of tea and two biscuits is provided at 3:30 pm, followed by lawyer consultations at 4 pm. Dinner is served at 5:30 pm, after which inmates retire to their cells by 7 pm. In between meals and scheduled activities, Kejriwal retains the privilege of conferring with his legal team before lunch.

Additionally, he has access to a television set with a selection of 18-20 channels encompassing news, entertainment, and sports. Medical assistance is on standby round the clock, ensuring prompt attention in case of emergencies. Moreover, like other inmates, Kejriwal is permitted to meet family members twice a week.

Kejriwal had expressed a desire for literary companionship, specifically requesting copies of the Ramayana, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, and “How Prime Ministers Decide” by journalist Neerja Chowdhury. However, it remains uncertain whether these requests will be granted.

Amidst his judicial custody, Arvind Kejriwal continues to exercise his governance over Delhi, with his wife Sunita Kejriwal conveying his directives to his Cabinet colleagues.

During the court proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted that while judicial custody could be extended, the agency retained the option to re-apprehend (custody) Kejriwal within the stipulated period, if deemed necessary and lawful.