CM’s basic rights being taken away in prison by Modi govt, alleges AAP

The ongoing controversy surrounding the imprisonment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has entered a heated phase, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the Modi government of violating his basic rights while in jail. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, made startling claims during a press conference on Wednesday, igniting a vigorous political debate.

Singh’s assertions shed light on the alleged hardships faced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars. According to Singh, Kejriwal’s efforts to communicate with his legislators, urging them to connect with constituents and address grievances, have prompted an investigation by the Modi government. Singh expressed concern over the ramifications of such actions, stating,

“What’s wrong with this? If the chief minister doesn’t convey this message to the MLAs, then who will?”

Singh further expressed alarm over Kejriwal’s purportedly limited access to his family and legal counsel, painting a grim picture of the Chief Minister’s situation in Tihar Jail. “Even dreaded criminals can talk to their families and lawyers, but this right is also being taken away from Arvind Kejriwal,” he asserted.

The AAP leader also accused the Modi government of targeting Kejriwal due to his administration’s initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of Delhi. “The Modi government is punishing Arvind Kejriwal for providing free amenities to Delhi residents, including education, health, electricity, and water,” Singh declared, highlighting the alleged political vendetta at play.

Despite the government’s attempts to emotionally and physically weaken Kejriwal, Singh affirmed the CM’s resilience and the steadfast support of the electorate. He urged the people to respond to these alleged injustices with their votes, stating that the actions of the Modi government would not deter Kejriwal or the people of Delhi.

Singh also voiced concerns about the cancellation of planned meetings between Kejriwal and fellow politicians, suggesting undue influence from the Modi government on prison authorities.

Responding to Singh’s claims, Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, dismissed them as attempts to politicise judicial proceedings. Sachdeva pointedly criticised Kejriwal and Singh, suggesting their focus should be on addressing allegations against the Chief Minister rather than seeking refuge in political rhetoric. “It is shameful that leaders like Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh want to save themselves from the judiciary’s decisions by giving them a political color,” Sachdeva remarked.

Sachdeva also took aim at Kejriwal’s behaviour, implying that the Chief Minister’s discomfort in Tihar Jail stems from his dependance on the comforts of his official residence. “Arvind Kejriwal has become so accustomed to the luxurious comforts of his official residence that every moment spent without those comforts in Tihar Jail appears burdensome to him,” Sachdeva commented.