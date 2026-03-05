CMHF conclave flags rising mental health concerns among India’s children

New Delhi: The Child Mental Health Foundation convened experts from across disciplines at its Conclave 2026 at the India International Centre, highlighting what speakers described as a growing “mental health epidemic” among children and adolescents in India.

Opening the conclave, founder Dr. Shilpa Gupta outlined CMHF’s commitment to accessible and inclusive care, while Chairperson Dr. Deepak Gupta placed the issue within the broader national conversation on youth mental health. The first panel examined early diagnosis, stigma and emerging risks such as self-harm, aggression and digital harm, with experts from institutions including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital stressing the need for timely intervention and cyber safety awareness.

Subsequent sessions focused on community-based models and integrating mental health services within child welfare and educational systems. Speakers emphasised scalable, grassroots approaches to reach underserved populations and bridge the gap between research and on-ground practice. The concluding discussion reframed resilience as a collective responsibility shaped by caregiving, policy and institutional culture, calling for cross-sectoral collaboration. CMHF announced plans to continue hosting such platforms to advance evidence-based action and strengthen child and adolescent mental health systems nationwide.