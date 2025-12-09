CM Yogi Adityanath flags slow SIR progress, directs timely completion

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a review meeting with public representatives of the Meerut division at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad. During the meeting, he assessed the progress of various development works and issued several key directives aimed at improving administrative efficiency and strengthening public outreach.

According to officials present, the CM emphasised the need to accelerate ongoing development projects and asked representatives to promptly report any project that was stuck or facing obstacles. He assured that the state government would take swift action to resolve such issues and ensure uninterrupted progress of public welfare initiatives. Reviewing the status of SIR activities, the CM expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work in certain Assembly constituencies. He instructed officials and elected representatives to improve coordination and bring visible improvements in the quality and speed of SIR-related tasks.

A significant part of the discussion focused on the integrity of the electoral process. CM Yogi directed officials to take effective steps to identify and remove bogus voters from the electoral rolls. He stressed that maintaining clean and transparent voter lists is essential for strengthening the democratic process.

In a strong message to public representatives, the Chief Minister advised them to reduce their presence in private functions such as weddings and instead spend more time among the general public.

“Your primary responsibility is to remain accessible and address the concerns of the people,” he said.

The meeting, attended by MLAs, local leaders, and senior district officials, concluded with a renewed emphasis on accountability, public service, and the timely completion of development projects across the region.