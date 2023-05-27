CM writes to Union Urban Development Minister

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging him for better management of accommodation to government employees in his New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal cited various concerns raised by the Karamchari Aawas Kalyan Samiti about houses in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

In his letter to Puri, Kerjriwal said “75 per cent residences in Sector-4 Raja Bazaar are lying vacant, because of which criminal activities are on the rise”.

He also demanded urgent repair of the houses

that are in bad shape in the DIZ area where allotment was stopped in 2018.