CM writes to HM Shah, seeks regularisation of NDMC staff

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging his department to regularise around 4,500 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).



The Delhi CM also urged the Union Home Ministry to approve the Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of NDMC.

In the letter further, Kejriwal pointed out that the proposal for approval of draft recruitment rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC had been sent to the MHA vide letter dated 25.09.2020 after approval from NDMC Council in its meeting on August 4, 2020. He reminded Amit Shah that the NDMC had also written a letter to the Union Home Ministry dated 23.05.2022 and answered the queries raised by the department on this matter. He also said that the NDMC wrote another letter as a reminder on 23.11.2022, but so far no action has been taken by the Union Home Ministry on the matter.

In his letter the CM stated, “Necessary instructions should be issued for speedy approval for Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts, so that around 4500 RMR employees can be regularised in NDMC. The proposal for speedy approval for Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts has been sent several times, yet the demand for regularisation of employees has not yet been met by the Centre. It has become difficult for non-permanent employees to

run their household on a meagre salary, and therefore for the sake of humanity these employees should be made permanent.”

He continued, “These employees have devoted a number of years as TMR & RMR in NDMC and are suffering for long for want of regularisation as regular employees of NDMC. I would also like to bring to your attention that NDMC had also written a letter to the Union Home Ministry dated 23.05.2022 and answered the queries raised by the department on this matter. He also said that the NDMC wrote another letter as a reminder on 23.11.2022, but so far no action has been taken by the Union Home Ministry on the matter.”

He concluded, “This is an issue that concerns people who have spent 20-25 years of their lives working in the New Delhi Municipal Council . A lot of these people come from poor families and because they are non-permanent employees, it becomes difficult for many of them to support their families. Therefore I would humbly like to request the Union Home Ministry to expedite the process of formalisation of these employees.”