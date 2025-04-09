CM welcomes 1,400 new lawyers to legal fraternity

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended a Special Registration Ceremony organized by the Delhi Bar Council, welcoming over 1,400 new advocates to the legal fraternity.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, the Chief Minister underscored the crucial role of advocates in upholding the justice system and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to strengthening judicial infrastructure in the Capital. “Today, all advocates present here are not just being registered but are also pledging a lifelong commitment to justice, truth, and the values of the Constitution,” CM Gupta said. She called on the newly enrolled lawyers to see themselves as “the voice of a conscious society” and stressed that “ensuring justice for all should be every advocate’s foremost duty.”

The event, held in Delhi, saw the presence of senior legal dignitaries including MLAs Satish Upadhyay and Shikha Rai, as well as Bar Council of India vice chairman Ved Prakash Sharma.

In her address, CM Gupta emphasised the evolving nature of the legal profession amidst rapid technological advancement and emerging legal challenges. “The new generation of lawyers must respond to these changes not just with legal expertise, but with dedication, courage, and intellectual integrity,” she said.

She also praised the efforts made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing reforms such as the repeal of outdated laws and the digitalisation of judicial processes. “These steps have made justice more accessible and citizen-

friendly,” she noted. Reiterating the Delhi Government’s support for the judiciary, the Chief Minister announced an allocation of ₹4,200 crore in the 2025–26 budget for Law and Judiciary.

Of this, ₹927 crore has been earmarked for judicial schemes, ₹490 crore for the expansion of court complexes in Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini, and ₹200 crore for implementing a Hybrid Court System.