"CM was listening to Mann Ki Baat": Saurabh Bharadwaj slams Delhi CM on Rohini fire

New Delhi: AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday visited the Jhuggi in Sector 17 of Rohini, where a fire broke out, and criticised Delhi Chief Minister and Social Welfare Minister for not visiting the site. Speaking to the mediapersons, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We spoke to the people here. The fire broke out here around 11:30 pm, it kept increasing, and by around 1:30 pm, everything turned into ash. The fire brigade arrived after 2 hours...CM was present here, nearby in Bawana, to listen to 'Mann ki Baat'...how can someone have such evil thoughts? It is night now, the MLA of this constituency is the Social Welfare Minister, and he hasn't come here yet...small children died in the fire..." Bharadwaj also pointed out that the local MLA, who is the Social Welfare Minister, had not yet come to the scene, even though children had died in the fire.

At least two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a jhuggi (slum) near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini, in the national capital, on Sunday. “The bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the site, and further search and rescue operations are currently underway.”We received a call at 11:55 am. As soon as we received the call, our ADO, AK Sharma, and 4-5 fire brigades were dispatched to the site. Since the lanes here are narrow, our vehicles could not reach the site. Given the intensity of the fire, it was declared a Medium category fire. Now, nearly 26 vehicles are deployed at the scene. Two children with burn injuries were recovered, and they have been shifted to the hospital. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet; the police will investigate it,” MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the West Zone, said. Authorities have not yet ascertained the exact cause of the fire.