CM wants action, not files

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called for strict accountability and visible outcomes on the ground as she chaired a high-level review meeting with heads of all departments at the Delhi Secretariat, directing officials to ensure that governance moves beyond paperwork to measurable results.



Emphasising close monitoring of big-ticket projects, the Chief Minister instructed that all projects costing more than Rs 5 crore must be updated within one week on the internal ‘CM-Pragati’ portal. “Results must be visible on the ground, not just on paper,” she said, stressing that timely reviews and direct oversight would be ensured at the highest level. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma along with all departmental secretaries and senior officials.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to transparency, CM Gupta directed departments to regularly update progress reports on their respective portals so that citizens are informed about the actual status of development works. She underlined that projects must be completed within stipulated timelines and with high quality standards, adding that accountability would be fixed for delays.

The Chief Minister also announced that the ‘Delhi Mitra’ portal would be launched soon as a dedicated digital platform for citizen grievance redressal. She directed officials to complete all technical and administrative formalities, including staff training and system integration, within the prescribed timeline. “This portal will become a direct channel of communication between the government and citizens, making grievance redressal simpler, faster and more reliable,” she said.

With summer approaching, CM Gupta instructed departments to make advance preparations to avoid inconvenience to the public. She stressed the need for timely arrangements to ensure adequate water supply, uninterrupted power, robust healthcare services, road maintenance and smooth delivery of other essential public services. “Citizens should not face any inconvenience during the summer months,” she said.