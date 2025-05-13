CM: ‘Want Delhi to become No.1 state in country’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that she has committed to the Almighty that she would fulfil the responsibility of building a developed Delhi.

“I want Delhi to become the number one state in the country in all aspects,” she said while attending the 36th annual function of the Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

Gupta assured the public that the Delhi government belonged to the people and would work for their welfare. “We will walk together, shoulder to shoulder, step by

step,” she said.

At a cultural event at Uttaraguruvayurappan Temple, the Chief Minister thanked the Malayali community for their support, praised the temple’s spiritual atmosphere, and urged people to enrol in Ayushman Bharat for better healthcare access and

financial protection.