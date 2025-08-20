CM wades barefoot, says Yamuna easing, no threat

New Delhi: As the Yamuna River continued to swell dangerously close to the evacuation level, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the flood-hit Yamuna Bazar and adjoining low-lying areas to review flood preparedness and reassure residents that the situation was under control.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres at 8 a.m., just below the 206-metre evacuation mark, sparking concerns of possible flooding in parts of Delhi. Officials said the situation was being closely monitored, with flood management protocols in place.

Chief Minister Gupta, accompanied by senior officials, walked barefoot into the floodwaters to meet stranded residents. She said, “The water level has risen significantly. I have inspected the control room, there is continuous flow, and no water retention. These houses are situated near the Yamuna floodplain. I had earlier requested residents to shift temporarily, but many chose to stay.”

Addressing the challenges, she noted, “One major issue is the lack of electricity. I believe the water level will start receding in the next one or two days. In the meantime, we’ve installed medical relief camps and provided food and water. To address electricity concerns, we’ve distributed solar panels to ensure people don’t face power issues. The situation is under control.”

Reassuring residents, Gupta stressed, “While I continue to advise residents to relocate for their safety, for those who choose to stay, we are committed to providing all necessary support. I am available for the people of Delhi.”

On social media platform X, she shared images of her visit, writing, “Today I reached Yamuna Bazaar area of Delhi and inspected the flood management and administrative preparations on the spot and talked to the local people and listened to their problems. For some time in the morning, the water level of Yamuna was expected to touch 206 metres, but now the situation is completely under control.”

She clarified, “This area is the low-line area of the flood plain of Yamuna, so the water reached here but did not go beyond that. There is no flood-like situation in Delhi. This was the maximum rise in the water level and now the water is in the direction of receding. The situation is being continuously monitored from the control room.

“Relief and rescue teams are deployed with full alertness so that every situation can be dealt with. I want to assure the people of Delhi that the government stands with you at every step. Your safety and convenience is our top priority, so there is no need to worry about anything,” she added.

The Chief Minister also underlined her accountability to citizens, saying, “Wherever there is any pain or suffering, we stand with them. Your safety and convenience are our top priority, so there is no need to worry about anything.”

According to officials, 14 boats have been deployed at key locations, and nearly 12,500 residents in six districts will be evacuated if the water crosses the 206-metre threshold. Water released from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage after heavy rainfall is expected to impact the river level in Delhi for several days.

Expressing confidence, Gupta concluded, “The Yamuna’s water level had briefly touched close to 206 metres this morning but was now fully under control. There is no flood-like situation in Delhi. The river has reached its peak rise, and now the water is beginning to recede.”