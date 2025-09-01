CM vows housing, jobs, edu for nomadic communities

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that her government’s top priority is to provide permanent housing, education and employment opportunities for the nomadic, de-notified and semi-nomadic communities in Delhi. She was speaking at the Vimukt Jati Diwas programme organised at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre by the Department of Art and Culture.

Gupta said her government was committed to bringing dignity and stability to the lives of nomadic families. “Providing permanent housing to every family of the nomadic community is the foremost priority of my government. Every family will be given a secure home, no matter how big the financial challenge,” she said.

She also assured livelihood opportunities alongside housing. “Wherever these

families are settled, employment opportunities and market facilities will be created so that both livelihood and sustenance are secured,” the Chief Minister added.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Kapil Mishra and Ravindra Indraj Singh, among others. According to Gupta, it was for the first time since Independence that such a large-scale event had been organised for the dignity and empowerment of nomadic communities. “This programme not only highlights their

cultural heritage but also reinforces their rightful identity in society,” she said.

Reflecting on the community’s struggles, Gupta remarked, “Even after 78 years of independence, the nomadic community continues to live in neglect and extremely difficult circumstances. Their contribution to the freedom struggle is immense, yet successive governments have failed to genuinely address their concerns.”

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating structural reforms. “The Prime Minister’s historic decision to establish a Board for nomadic, de-notified and semi-nomadic communities has ensured access to education, healthcare, employment and housing. Since the beginning of my tenure, the PM has guided us to ensure every nomadic family gets a home,” she noted.

The Chief Minister also urged the community to prepare their records and documents so that they can benefit from government schemes without delays. She reiterated that the nomadic communities have equal rights over Delhi’s resources and institutions.

“I hope the children of this community will one day achieve high positions and bring pride to their families and society. The time has come for the nomadic community to receive permanent recognition and dignity,” Gupta said.