CM vows funds for Yamunapar growth

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to the development of Yamunapar, stating that funding would never be a constraint. Speaking at Vastrika-2025, held at Gandhi Nagar’s Ashok Bazaar, the largest ready-made garments market in Asia, she declared that “rapid development work will be undertaken in the region” and that “any budget required for the region’s development projects will be approved immediately.”

The event, organised by the Association of Wholesale Ready-Made Garments Dealers, saw the CM engaging with traders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from the textile industry. Highlighting the significance of Gandhi Nagar’s garment sector, she praised its contribution to Delhi and the country, emphasising plans to elevate it to the international stage.

Gupta announced that Yamunapar would witness accelerated development with active participation from public representatives. She directed East Delhi MP and Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Harsh Malhotra, and Yamunapar Development Board Chairman, Arvinder Singh Lovely, to prepare detailed assessments of the region’s needs, assuring that the government would act promptly on their recommendations.

On public transport, the Chief Minister revealed that new route mapping of DTC electric buses would commence from Yamunapar, enhancing convenience for daily commuters. She also stressed restoring the uninterrupted and clean flow of the Yamuna, with improvements planned for water and sewer pipelines, public toilets, and related infrastructure.

Describing Gandhi Nagar’s market as “a source of pride not only for Delhi but for the entire country,” Gupta noted that the sector had embodied Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘One District One Product.’ She assured full government support for initiatives like Vastrika-2025, which she said would be milestones in propelling Delhi’s economy forward.

The event was attended by MLA Anil Goyal, Kapil Khanna (President, VHP Delhi Province), and other dignitaries.