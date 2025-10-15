CM vows froth-free Yamuna this Chhath

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured that the Yamuna River will be completely free from toxic froth during the upcoming Chhath Puja, reaffirming her government’s commitment to cleaning and rejuvenating the city’s lifeline. She said this year’s celebrations would reflect both environmental responsibility and cultural pride.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said multiple initiatives are underway to improve the Yamuna’s health, including the construction and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs), desilting of drains, and the use of drone technology to trace sources of pollution. “The Delhi Jal Board and the Water Minister are working diligently. I can assure that this Chhath, the people of Delhi will not see any froth on the Yamuna,” she stated.

The four-day Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals for the Purvanchali community, will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, soon after Diwali. Gupta said her administration is determined to ensure that devotees can perform rituals in a clean and safe environment. “We are entering a golden era of women empowerment and civic renewal. Our focus is to turn Delhi’s riverfront into a symbol of purity, culture, and faith,” she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture, Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review and finalise preparations for Chhath Puja 2025. The meeting was attended by MLAs, divisional commissioners, and senior officials from departments including MCD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, and Environment & Forest.

Mishra announced that this year, Chhath will be celebrated at over 1,000 locations across Delhi, marking the largest-ever scale of the festival in the city. “Special arrangements are being made at all Chhath Ghats to promote the folk culture and traditions of Purvanchal. For the first time in years, grand celebrations will return to the Yamuna Ghats,” he said.

He added that over 200 locations will feature folk songs, dances, and cultural presentations by artists. Ghats will have grand entry gates, idols of Chhathi Maiyya and Surya Bhagwan, and decorative lighting to enhance the festive atmosphere. Model Chhath Ghats will also be established to set standards for cleanliness and facilities.

To streamline procedures, a single-window clearance system has been introduced for permissions and NOCs related to Ghat preparations, similar to major festivals like Kanwar Yatra and Durga Puja. Adequate sanitation workers, mobile toilets, ambulances, and fire safety measures are being ensured, while the Irrigation Department will oversee barricading and crowd management.

Adding a creative touch, Mishra said live performances on decorated boats in the Yamuna are being planned to give devotees a unique cultural experience. He also directed departments to provide drinking water and light refreshments after the morning Arghya (sunrise offering).