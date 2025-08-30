CM vows better facilities for athletes, assures full support

New Dellhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said her government was committed to providing world-class facilities to athletes and making Delhi a hub of sporting activities.

Interacting with young sportspersons and international players at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta said the aim was to support athletes so that they bring laurels to the country at national and global platforms. “My only dream is that our athletes become world champions and carry the tricolour to new heights,” she said. The chief minister highlighted the prize money for winning athletes had been enhanced and steps were being taken to ensure professional coaching, better infrastructure and nutrition support.

Gupta praised the achievements of athletes such as Ravi Dahiya, Sharad Kumar, Tejaswin Shankar, Narayan Thakur, Narendra Grewal and Pritam Rani, saying their success inspires millions. “The victory of an athlete on the world stage is not just personal glory but pride for 1.4 billion Indians,” she added. Gupta also emphasised that sportspersons bringing medals from the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and National Games will be rewarded with substantial cash prizes and employment opportunities. Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, who was also present at the event, assured athletes that their issues would be addressed with priority.