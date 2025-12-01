CM votes in MCD bypolls

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cast her vote with her family on Sunday as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi held byelections across 580 booths in 12 wards from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. Calling voting an essential democratic duty, she urged all citizens to participate actively.

A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray, with the BJP fielding eight women, AAP six and Congress five. Considered a test of local public sentiment, the BJP–AAP contest dominated a peaceful polling day. Counting will follow the notified schedule.