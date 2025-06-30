CM visits Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan

Mathura/New delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan seeking blessings for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi).

Her visit to the temple comes a day after she inaugurated a 2.5-tonne-per-day capacity bio-CNG plant in Kamar village near Kosi Kalan on Saturday.

After offering prayers at the temple, Gupta expressed her profound sense of fulfillment.

“I feel great after having darshan at Shri Banke Bihari Temple,” she said, adding that

along with her colleagues she prayed for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Delhi’.

Emphasising her government’s dedication to public service, the Delhi chief minister further said, “May God keep his blessings on the citizens of India and on us so that we can continue serving the people of Delhi with full dedication.”

During the bio-CNG plant inauguration event, she had strongly criticised past

governments for the pollution in the Yamuna river and pledged to implement a “waste to wealth” strategy.

She had said that now the focus would be on establishing cow dung gas plants to curb waste and produce green energy.

She had also announced plans for two such plants to be commissioned by the end of this year, with all necessary plants for dairy colonies to be completed within two years to prevent cow dung from entering the Yamuna.

Gupta is scheduled to return to Delhi after her temple visit.