CM vision at Plastindia 2026: Delhi eyes global trade and industry hub

New Delhi: From a global stage packed with industry leaders and innovators, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday laid out an ambitious vision to position Delhi as a leading global trade and industry hub while pushing for sustainable and responsible growth in the plastics sector. Addressing the 12th International Plastindia 2026 Exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, the Chief Minister said economic expansion must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility.



After touring several stalls showcasing innovations in plastic manufacturing, recycling and circular economy solutions, Gupta said Delhi was steadily strengthening its industrial ecosystem. “Plastic should be turned from a problem into a solution,” she said, stressing that modern recycling technologies and collective efforts were essential to make Delhi clean and green.

The event was attended by Plastindia Foundation President Ravish Kamath, Plastindia 2026 NEC Chairman Alok Tibrewal, Leader of the House in the MCD Pravesh Wahi, and delegates from more than 80 countries.

Highlighting government support for entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government is empowering the MSME sector by offering collateral-free loans of up to Rs.10 crore. “Our aim is to ensure that small and medium enterprises can grow without financial barriers,” she said, adding that simplified policies are being rolled out to further improve the ease of doing business.

Gupta announced that Delhi has set a target of establishing 5,000 new start-ups, with a special focus on innovation and sustainability in sectors such as plastics. She said the capital must evolve beyond being a consumption centre. “We want Delhi to be recognised as a trading and distribution hub of global repute,” she said.

Sharing industry data, the Chief Minister noted that India’s plastic industry was valued at around $44 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $47 billion in 2026, with projections of nearly $64 billion by 2030. She pointed out that India accounts for about six per cent of global plastic consumption and is the third-largest consumer after China and the United States. “India is rapidly moving towards becoming a global plastic processing hub,” she said.

Referring to the cleanliness drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta said growth must be rooted in responsibility. “Manufacturing may be business, but responsible growth must be our vision. A Viksit Bharat by 2047 cannot be achieved by economic progress alone; it also requires a change in mindset and behaviour,” she said. She also underlined the role of MSMEs and the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, recalling how the plastic industry supported the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. “From PPE kits to medical supplies, the industry not only met India’s needs but also supported the world,” she said, adding that the sector has strengthened India’s position as a reliable global sourcing hub. Plastindia 2026, being held from February 5 to 10, is among the world’s largest plastic exhibitions and is being organised as a zero-waste event, reinforcing the very idea of sustainable industrial growth.