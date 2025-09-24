CM urges speedy completion of the Delhi Master Plan 2041

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday made a strong pitch for the speedy completion of the long-pending Delhi Master Plan 2041, saying the blueprint must not only address today’s urban challenges but also secure the city’s future for the next hundred years.

Speaking at the launch of multiple development works under the Gramodaya Abhiyan, Gupta said the capital can no longer afford delays in a plan that will determine its growth trajectory for decades. “The new Delhi Master Plan should be such that it not only presents solutions to existing developmental issues, but also benefits the upcoming generations for the next 100 years,” she said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been working on the draft Master Plan for several years. Gupta said she was disappointed to learn about the sluggish pace of the project after assuming office earlier this year. “I was at my wits’ end when I saw the draft. Officers were then directed to prepare a concrete plan that actually serves the interests of the people,” the chief minister said.

She also assured that her government would extend full cooperation once the plan is finalized. “The Delhi government is ready to give its approval on a blank paper for anything that serves the interests of the city’s people. It should be out soon,” she remarked, underlining her readiness to clear bureaucratic hurdles in the interest of citizens.

The Chief Minister used the platform to commend Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for supporting various rural development projects in the capital under the Gramodaya Abhiyan. She argued that sustainable growth in Delhi must go beyond the heart of the city. “If the country is to be developed, mere developing of the city and the Lutyens’ zone will not suffice. Development of villages is also necessary,” she said.

Gupta linked the idea of rural upliftment with a more inclusive vision for Delhi, suggesting that the Master Plan should balance infrastructure expansion in urban centres with amenities and opportunities in the capital’s villages. According to her, projects being rolled out under the Gramodaya Abhiyan are already demonstrating how rural development can complement the city’s larger growth agenda.

The Master Plan 2041, once approved, is expected to shape Delhi’s land use, housing, transport, and environmental policies for the next two decades. However, with the city’s population and infrastructure needs expanding rapidly, Gupta stressed that the plan should be designed with a longer horizon in mind, ensuring resilience, sustainability, and equity for generations ahead.