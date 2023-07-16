CM urges Delhiites not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people of the city not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas as it could be fatal and said the threat of floods was not over yet.

His appeal came a day after three boys drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur Chowk area.

“Reports are coming from several places that some people are going

to play or swim or take selfies or shoot videos in waterlogged places. Please do not do this. It can be fatal. The threat of flood is not

over yet.