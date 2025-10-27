CM urges citizens to fulfill responsibilities

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the progress of a nation is possible only when every citizen fulfils their responsibility. She emphasised that Acharya Tulsi’s Anuvrat Movement is not just a sermon but a way of life that can bring about real and lasting social transformation.

Speaking at the Anuvrat Day programme organised by the Anuvrat Samiti Trust to mark the 112th birth anniversary of Acharya Tulsi, the Chief Minister said, “Acharya Tulsi taught us that true transformation begins within an individual. When every citizen embraces their duty and practices values like discipline, cleanliness, and honesty in daily life, only then can our society and nation progress in the right direction.”

The event, held at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, was attended by Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal, followers of the Anuvrat Movement, and several dignitaries.

Calling on citizens to take small but meaningful steps, the Chief Minister said, “Let each one of us adopt at least one Anuvrat, one resolution, such as avoiding the use of plastic, keeping our surroundings clean, serving cows in shelters, or promoting indigenous products. These small steps embody the spirit of Acharya Tulsi’s teachings.”

She added that the vision of Anuvrat is deeply relevant to today’s world, where environmental and moral challenges demand individual commitment.