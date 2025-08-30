CM unveils Vedanta Half Marathon medal

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the ‘Healthy Delhi, Empowered Delhi’ campaign and unveiled the Finisher Medal of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 at the Delhi Secretariat. She said the marathon was “not just a sporting event, but a major campaign towards building a healthy, empowered, and disciplined society.”

The Chief Minister announced that the marathon will be held on 12 October 2025, with participation expected from across India and abroad. Stressing on inclusivity, she declared, “Delhi now has a woman Chief Minister, and I would like to see women participants outnumber men in this marathon.” Highlighting the importance of the finisher medal, she said it was “not merely a symbol of victory, but also an honour to the runners’ courage, perseverance, and commitment.” Extending her best wishes, she added that “each participant’s determination and effort are an inspiration to society.”

Gupta linked the event with the Prime Minister’s vision of a fitter nation, noting that “the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently promoted the message of fitness, whether through advocating reduced oil consumption, encouraging yoga and physical exercise, or urging the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the use of millets.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Delhi Government would support all health-focused initiatives. “Participants run not as a formality but with true spirit, making fitness their priority,” she said, urging women and youth in particular to join in large numbers. She added, “This year, Delhi will run together.”

Praising Vedanta’s role, she lauded its other health initiatives in Delhi and assured “full cooperation and support from the Delhi Government for the event.” She also called for advancing the Fit India Movement launched in 2019, stating, “Every citizen should pay equal attention to their health and the nation’s prosperity.”