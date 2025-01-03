CM unveils six-lane Punjabi Bagh flyover

New Delhi: Delhi’s traffic woes have taken a significant step towards improvement as Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the long-awaited Punjabi Bagh Club Road Flyover. Launched as a New Year gift to the city, the six-lane, 1.12 km flyover is set to benefit over 3 lakh daily commuters, save millions of liters of fuel, and drastically cut down pollution levels.

Atishi expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “The Punjabi Bagh Flyover is not just a gift for the residents of Punjabi Bagh, Madipur, and Moti Nagar, but for all Delhiites.” The flyover is expected to ease traffic on a critical section of the Ring Road, alleviating daily jams that had plagued areas like Azadpur, Najafgarh, and Paschim Vihar. By eliminating three major traffic signals, it will save commuters approximately 40,000 hours daily, reducing travel time and stress.

This initiative is part of the Delhi government’s broader push for urban development, with the Punjabi Bagh Flyover being the 39th flyover built under AAP’s leadership in the past decade.

“This flyover will benefit approximately 3.45 lakh people daily, including those traveling by cars, buses, and two-wheelers,” Atishi said, emphasising its positive impact on travel times and fuel consumption.

The flyover will save an estimated 11 lakh liters of fuel annually, which translates into a significant reduction in air pollution, equal to planting 65,000 trees. “Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, worsened by traffic jams. Today, the Delhi Government has successfully mitigated pollution equal to planting 65,000 trees through this project,” CM Atishi noted.

Atishi also pointed out that this project complements the Moti Nagar Flyover, completed in 2024, and is part of a broader effort to overhaul Delhi’s infrastructure. “Infrastructure expansion in Delhi, including flyovers, elevated roads, and underpasses – has never progressed at the pace achieved under the AAP government,” she said.

Highlighting the growth in Delhi’s infrastructure, Atishi mentioned that under AAP’s leadership, Delhi has transformed its transport network, including metro and road infrastructure. She also

underscored that Delhi’s economy has flourished, with the per capita income now standing at Rs. 4,62,000, 2.5 times the national average.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who attended the inauguration, called it a historic moment for Delhi, while AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel described the flyover as a “Sanjeevani Booti” for the Moti Nagar constituency, particularly in reducing pollution. The flyover, with a cost-saving of Rs. 40 crore,

stands as a testament to the efficiency and commitment of the AAP government to serve Delhi’s citizens.