CM unveils Rs 25 cr dev projects in Pitampura

New Delhi: As part of her ongoing ‘Sewa ke Sau Din’ initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a series of development projects worth Rs 25 crore in the SU Block Park area of Pitampura. Marking her government’s 100th day in office, Gupta assured residents that this was just the beginning of a larger transformation aimed at improving civic infrastructure and public health in the region.

Speaking to a packed public gathering, CM Gupta reminisced about her early political journey, stating that her bond with the Pitampura locality goes back to her tenure as a Municipal Councillor in 2007. “This park was developed in phases during my time as councillor. When I visited again during the Republic Day celebrations last year, I was disheartened by its condition. I made a commitment to restore it, regardless of my political position,” she said.

Now, as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Gupta expressed gratitude to the residents for their continued trust. “I once dreamt of being an MLA. But your blessings elevated me beyond that dream. You chose me to lead Delhi,” she said, promising visible and lasting development in the constituency.

Highlighting the milestone of completing 100 days in office, the Chief Minister announced that her government would present a detailed progress report titled ‘Sewa ke Sau Din’ on May 31. “We’ve taken several decisions in this short span to address long-standing public concerns. And this report will reflect that commitment,” she added.