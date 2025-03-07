CM unveils bold plan for a cleaner, greener Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta has laid out an ambitious roadmap to tackle the Capital’s persistent environmental and infrastructure challenges. Speaking at an event on Friday, she emphasised that her government, working closely with the Centre, would ensure transformative changes in air quality, water management, and urban infrastructure.

Gupta asserted that Delhi had been deprived of essential development due to the policies of the previous administration but assured that this would change under her leadership. “If the Delhi government collaborates with the

Centre without unnecessary delays, it will receive everything it missed out on during the AAP tenure,” she stated.

One of the top priorities for her administration is the revival of the Yamuna River. Gupta promised that within three years, the Yamuna would be significantly cleaner, with cruise boats operating on it, much like Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront. “Wherever the city’s wastewater flows into the Yamuna, we are installing sewage treatment plants (STPs) to ensure that only clean water enters the river,” she explained.

Addressing Delhi’s alarming pollution crisis, Gupta stressed that her government would take a multi-pronged approach, working not only within the city but also in coordination with neighboring states to curb air pollution. “We have a solution for Delhi’s pollution. Residents will no longer have to flee the city in winter,” she assured. She also highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting electric vehicles as a key measure to combat rising pollution levels. Another major concern she tackled was the issue of overflowing landfills, which have long plagued Delhi. She announced an ambitious initiative to convert these massive garbage dumps into green spaces. “The process has already started. We are planting saplings and working to replace these landfills with parks and greenery,” she said, promising that 80-90 per cent of the waste would be cleared by 2027.

Water scarcity, a pressing issue every summer, is also on her administration’s agenda. Gupta vowed that residents would not face water shortages, as the government was working on a long-term strategy to ensure a steady and reliable water supply. Additionally, she promised swift action on Delhi’s chronic waterlogging problem, stating that results would be evident as early as the 2025 monsoon season.

With promises of a cleaner river, reduced pollution, and transformed landfill sites, Gupta’s vision for Delhi marks a significant departure from past governance, aiming for a more sustainable and livable capital in the coming years.