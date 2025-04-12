CM unveils action plan to eliminate dark spots

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, unveiling a multi-pronged action plan to address critical civic issues across the national Capital. From eliminating dark spots and easing traffic congestion to improving shelter homes and tackling waterlogging, the government aims to boost safety and convenience for residents.

In a strong directive to department heads, CM Gupta emphasized, “It is no longer the time for just paperwork and meetings, it’s time for visible results on the ground.”

One of the key focuses of the meeting was public safety through better lighting. The Chief Minister announced that all 4,000 identified dark spots in Delhi will be illuminated. “Ensuring the security of every corner of Delhi remains a top priority of the government,” she said, adding that faulty lights at 1,900 locations under PWD’s jurisdiction must be fixed within 10 days. Mobile service providers have also been directed to resolve connectivity issues at 129 dark spots.

Traffic congestion, another major issue, was tackled head-on. A total of 233 bottlenecks have been identified across Delhi. “An efficient and secure traffic system is essential for public convenience and development,” CM Gupta stated, directing departments like PWD and the Transport Department to expedite improvements, with 41 of the 123 points under PWD already resolved.

Addressing shelter homes for the homeless, CM Gupta reiterated the government’s commitment to dignity and care. “Shelter provision is not just about a roof, it is a symbol of human dignity and compassion,” she said. DMs, SDMs, and Delhi Police have been instructed to regularly inspect these homes and verify residents’ identities. Waterlogging-prone areas, 445 in total, must also be addressed within 15 days. To improve air quality, the government will launch a crackdown on polluting vehicles, particularly older diesel and petrol models. Additionally, efforts are underway to strengthen the Forensic Science Laboratory to speed up criminal investigations. To ensure citizen involvement, “Jan Samitis” will be established at police station and district levels to gather public feedback. “Our priority is to provide safe, well-organised, and convenient living conditions for all Delhiites,” CM Gupta affirmed.