CM unveils 80-day cultural festival roadmap

New Delhi: Delhi is tuning up for a cultural renaissance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the national capital will host over 30 major Indian and international music and cultural festivals over the next 80 days,

marking the city’s transformation into India’s emerging ‘Creative Capital’.

Unveiling a comprehensive roadmap to make Delhi an ‘Event-Friendly City’, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to strengthen the city’s music economy and make it a global hub for live entertainment. To support this, the government has reduced rentals of major stadiums and auditoriums, upgraded them to international standards, and launched a single-window system for event permissions, logistics, and security.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta said, “Delhi is no longer just the national capital, it is now the creative heart of India. Through ‘Virasat Bhi – Vikas Bhi’, we aim to promote cultural diversity along with economic growth.”

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, who joined her at the announcement, revealed that globally acclaimed artists such as Travis Scott, Krishna Das, Zakir Khan, Papon, AP Dhillon, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, and Radhika Das will perform in the capital. The events are being organized jointly by the Delhi Government, the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Highlighting the economic potential, CM Gupta said India’s live entertainment industry is valued at around Rs 150 billion, and Delhi’s contribution is expected to reach Rs 2,500–Rs 3,000 crore in the coming years. She added that new world-class venues capable of hosting lakhs of visitors will soon be developed.