CM: Union Budget provides fresh momentum to city’s development

New Delhi: A day after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Budget has given fresh momentum to the Capital’s development, opening new opportunities across infrastructure, security, employment, business and emerging sectors. Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister described the Budget as balanced, forward-looking and deeply aligned with the aspirations of a growing metropolis like Delhi.



“The Union Budget, prepared under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strengthens the resolve for a developed and self-reliant India,” CM Gupta said, adding that it “inspires confidence across all sections of society and opens up new opportunities for Delhi.”

She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that the Budget reflects “economic strength along with social balance.” Acknowledging the Home Minister’s role, she said his support in matters of “security, law and order and administrative responsibilities” has been crucial for Delhi.

Highlighting the philosophy of the Budget, the Chief Minister said it is built around three core duties, accelerating economic growth, fulfilling people’s aspirations by expanding their capabilities, and realising the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” She noted that the Budget is “anchored in youth power,” empowers women, supports the poor and marginalised, and provides relief to the middle class.

CM Gupta underlined improved Centre–Delhi coordination, saying “sectors such as roads, water, transport, health, employment and security improve most effectively when the Centre and the State work together, and this Budget reflects the strength of that cooperation.”

Calling the Budget development-oriented, she said enhanced capital expenditure will drive construction activity and job creation. “Capital expenditure has increased from Rs.11.2 lakh crore last year to Rs.12.2 lakh crore this year,” she said, adding that this will lead to more projects and large-scale employment, directly benefiting Delhi.

Referring to women and youth, the Chief Minister said provisions such as hostels for girls will enable them to complete their education, while new avenues have been created for youth through skills, technology and employment. Special focus has also been placed on jobs in health, sports and tourism.

On the Orange Economy, CM Gupta said the Finance Minister’s emphasis on AVGC sectors was “highly commendable.” She noted that the Centre plans to set up Content Creation Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, with Delhi’s institutions to be integrated into the initiative, creating new employment avenues for the city’s youth.

The Chief Minister said Delhi will receive direct Central assistance of Rs.1,348 crore for infrastructure, water and basic facilities, citing the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant as a key project to improve water supply. She also highlighted that the entire Delhi Police budget of Rs.12,503 crore is borne by the Centre, allowing the Delhi Government to focus its resources on public welfare.

Referring to the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI), she said its size has been increased from Rs.1.5 lakh crore to Rs.2 lakh crore, enabling faster development of roads, flyovers, buses, water and sewerage works. She also welcomed the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed rail corridor, saying it will boost trade, tourism and employment.

Focusing on small businesses, CM Gupta said the Rs.10,000 crore fund for MSMEs will directly benefit Delhi’s traders and service providers. “Ease of Doing Business measures, support to municipal bodies, regulatory relief to IT and services sectors and reforms in corporate bonds will have the strongest impact in Delhi,” she said.

Concluding, the Chief Minister said the Budget reflects the Centre’s strong commitment to Delhi’s development and assured effective implementation of all schemes.