CM: Transparency, infra & digital governance have changed Delhi’s direction

NEW DELHI: Marking one year in office with a show of political confidence and development claims, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday declared that Delhi has entered a “new era of transformation”, asserting that the past 365 days have laid the foundation for a “Viksit Delhi”.



Addressing a gathering at Namo Ground in Khajuri Chowk in North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency, the Chief Minister described the first year of her government as one defined by “public trust, commitment to service and the outcomes of good governance”.

Calling the anniversary theme more than a slogan, she said, “First step of change, one year of development” symbolises the positive transformation in the lives of Delhi’s citizens. She added that transparency, a corruption-free system, accelerated infrastructure development, digital governance and welfare-oriented schemes have given the capital “new momentum, new direction, new confidence”.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, Gupta said a new model of governance has been established in Delhi. “With the trust of the people as our greatest strength, our resolve to build a Viksit Delhi will continue to move forward,” she said, thanking party workers and citizens for their support.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra also addressed the event, describing the year as historic. “365 days, 365+ works: transformation begins in Delhi,” he said, claiming that more than 365 works had been completed under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

Mishra said the people of Delhi had waited 27 years to see a Chief Minister addressing a public meeting amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, which he described as a reflection of the strength of the mandate. He added that the government today stands with citizens in initiatives ranging from Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Atal Canteens to electric buses, road improvement and large-scale celebrations of festivals such as Chhath Puja and Deepawali.

“This is only the beginning,” Mishra said, asserting that the government would continue working towards the goal of a “Viksit Delhi” aligned with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.