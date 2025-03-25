CM to present BJP’s first Delhi Budget in 27 years

New Delhi: The five-day budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday with a traditional ‘kheer’ ceremony, symbolising ‘sweetness and progress’ for the national Capital. BJP leaders emphasised that the event marked a fresh start under the newly elected government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, is set to present the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in over 27 years on Tuesday. BJP leader Satish Upadhyay remarked, “The budget represents a message of progress for Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta has engaged with a broad spectrum of people, from women and youth to business owners and residents of colonies, gathering suggestions to shape the budget.”

CAG Report on DTC Sparks Political Clash

A major point of contention in the Assembly was the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) by CM Gupta, revealing financial mismanagement during AAP’s tenure. BJP MLA Harish Khurana criticised AAP’s handling of DTC, stating, “While AAP had promised 11,000 new buses, the fleet actually shrank from 4,344 in 2015 to 3,937. The overall losses surged to ₹8,498.33 crore, increasing by ₹5,000 crore under AAP’s rule.”

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of corruption. “Kejriwal came saying he will remove corruption, now we open any book and there’s only corruption, corruption, and only corruption,” Sirsa stated. He added, “The Delhi High Court had mandated a fleet of 11,000 buses, but apart from two electric buses, AAP did not bring a single new DTC bus.”

AAP Stages Walkout Over Speaker’s Decision

Tensions escalated when AAP MLAs staged a walkout to protest Speaker Vijender Gupta’s decision to skip an AAP legislator’s turn during a discussion under Rule 280. Opposition leader Atishi led the protest, arguing, “Whether in Parliament or Assembly, the Economic Survey is always tabled before the budget. In the last 10 years, it has never happened that the Economic Survey was not presented before the budget… Why is it being hidden?”

The Speaker, calling the protest a “strategic disruption,” responded, “In some time, the CAG report is about to be tabled. I think the opposition doesn’t like that.”

Delhi Assembly Goes Digital with Budget App

The Assembly took a step towards digital efficiency by providing iPads to legislators for accessing Budget 2025-26 documents via the Delhi Budget App. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced, “I wish to inform all members that all Budget documents will be made available on the Delhi Budget App. Members can collect their iPads during the lunch break.”

The session, which runs until March 28, will focus on infrastructure, water supply, Yamuna cleaning, and financial aid for women, with health and education high on the government’s agenda.